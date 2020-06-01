Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Protests continue throughout U.S., 1 new case of COVID-19 recorded in Lubbock, investigation continues after 1 dies in apartment fire

By Michael Cantu | June 1, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 6:05 AM

On Daybreak Today, protest and violence continued across the country over the weekend.

Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a disaster declaration for Texas

Police in Lubbock arrested two people Saturday night after a man showed up to a protest at 19th Street and University Avenue carrying a rifle.

One person is dead and two others injured after a fire at the River Oaks Villa apartments in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.

One new cases of COVID-19 was reported by the Lubbock Health Department.

