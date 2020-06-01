Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, protest and violence continued across the country over the weekend.
- Dozens of cities put curfews in place after protesters set fires and looted stores.
- Demonstrators are calling for justice after George Floyd died in police custody.
- Read more here: US heads into a new week shaken by violence and pandemic
Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a disaster declaration for Texas
- He has also deployed thousands of National Guard troops as protests pop up throughout the state.
- In Dallas, more than 100 were arrested and curfews are in place there and in San Antonio.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune: Live updates: Dallas, San Antonio extend curfews through Sunday night
Police in Lubbock arrested two people Saturday night after a man showed up to a protest at 19th Street and University Avenue carrying a rifle.
- Investigators say officers talked the man into putting the gun down when another man tackled him.
- A police officer suffered minor injuries during the incident.
- Read more here: RAW VIDEO: Man with gun tackled, 2 arrested at Lubbock protest
One person is dead and two others injured after a fire at the River Oaks Villa apartments in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.
- The fire, which was reported Sunday morning, damaged 16 units.
- There is no word on what caused that fire.
- Read more here: 1 killed in Sunday morning fire at River Oaks Villa Apartments
One new cases of COVID-19 was reported by the Lubbock Health Department.
- That update came Sunday afternoon.
- There have been a total of 692 cases reported since March 17, but 171 are active cases.
- There are currently 12 people hospitalized with the virus.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 1 new case on Sunday, total now 692
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.