Former Arlington pastor sentenced to 293 months for child exploitation

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - A former Arlington pastor was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child.
Brett Jarad Monroe, 39, is the former associate pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Arlington. He pleaded guilty in January to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
"No child should ever have to endure the pain of sexual exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “The allegations in this case are particularly disturbing due to the defendant’s employment at the time of the offense as a pastor in a position of trust. The United States Attorney’s Office along with law enforcement partners will use every available tool to identify, arrest, and hold child predators accountable.”
“This individual’s actions were revolting, and the harm he caused to innocent children is devastating and forever lasting. His conduct was particularly disturbing because he was a trusted member of the community,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of HSI Dallas. “Protecting the most innocent members of our society is a top priority for HSI and we will never relent in our efforts to put monsters in disguise, like Monroe, where they belong - behind bars!”
In December, federal agents executed a search warrant at Monroe’s house. He admitted to agents he used his cell phone to create secret recordings of a minor female victim while she showered at his house. Court documents show Monroe converted the video into still images which he save in an online storage account.
At his sentencing hearing, an agent testified Monroe admitted to sending, receiving and trading child pornography online for years to fuel his pornography addiction. He also confessed to secretly recording multiple other minor victims showering at his house.
This investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the Arlington Police Department, Fort Worth Police Department, and Texas DPS. Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Saleem is prosecuting this case. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor handed down the sentence.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.