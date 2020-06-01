Heating up, drying out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little chance of rain this week, but there is a little chance. Temperatures will be climbing, and it is going to get hot. In today’s story, a look back at May and what we have our eye on this week. Plus, today is the start of summer.*
Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Any storms are most likely over the southeastern third or so of the KCBD viewing area. This means the Snyder-Scurry County area is the most likely to see storms. It is possible, though unlikely, a storm will affect Lubbock.
Severe weather is not anticipated.
Today otherwise will be mostly cloudy with a light breeze. The morning will be warm, this afternoon very warm. Highs will be mostly in the mid- and upper 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, winds will be light, lows generally will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a light wind and a very warm afternoon.
Tuesday night there will be a slight chance a stray storm could drift (southeast) into the northwestern viewing area.
Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, partly cloudy with a light wind but a hot afternoon. And little chance of rain other than the far northwestern viewing area Wednesday night.
Late week temperatures will hit the mid- to upper 90s.
Something we will be watching this week, the remnants of what was Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, currently located over land near the Guatemala-Yucatan Border. At this time, it does not figure into our local forecast. If it does, it would likely not be until next week. I'll revisit this topic late this week if it appears it may become a factor locally.
Today marks the first day of the Atlantic (which includes the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico) hurricane season, which will run until November 30. Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 12, 6, and 3, respectively.
May in Lubbock**
Lubbock's average temperature for May was 72.6°F, which is 2.8° above the average for the month. The highest temperature recorded was 101° on the 1st. The lowest was 42° on the 9th.
Lubbock's total precipitation in May was 2.06", which is 0.24" below the average for the month. The greatest 24-hour total was 0.51" on the 13th.
*June 1 marks the beginning of meteorological Summer. The meteorogical seasons begin and end three weeks before the calendar/astronomical seasons. The Summer Solstice, considered the official start of Summer, is June 20 at 4:43 PM CDT. For more on solstices and equinoxes visit Time and Date at https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/seasons.html?n=544
**At the Lubbock Airport, the City's sight of weather record
