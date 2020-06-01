KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chuck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chuck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Chuck is a 10-year-old Chihuahua who has been at the shelter a little more than one week.
He is one of the shelter’s seniors but still has a lot of life left in him. He is happiest when he’s being cuddled or sunbathing.
He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Chuck’s adoption fees for Monday, June 1, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
