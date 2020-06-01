Lady Chap refuses to let Coronavirus beat her

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCU Lady Chap Madelyn Turner is not a fan of the coronavirus. It shortened her Junior basketball season and has sliced six games off her upcoming Senior season. She also tested positive for the virus.
“It’s not my favorite, but it’s definitely been a blessing in disguise.”
That’s because this former Abernathy Lady Lope was approved to donate her plasma to help others beat the virus.
“It was a different process that I’ve never seen before. I’m so glad it’s going to be able to help some people.”
Turner doesn’t know how she got the virus that caused her to lose taste & smell. None of her teammates or family tested positive. She’s hoping her story will get others who had the virus to donate their plasma.
“Hopefully it encourages others to give as well. I think we are all called to serve. Anyway I can impact someone else’s life I hope to do that through basketball and through donating my plasma.”
Turner says it took a while to gain approval to donate her plasma, but once she did, it was a 45 minute process.
