Lorenzo city councilwoman and food truck owner feeds hundreds every week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lorenzo city councilwoman Janet Gonzalez also owns J and D Barbecue Food truck and has provided thousands of meals to kids and seniors in her little city ever since COVID-19 started hitting the South Plains, saying she doesn’t want anyone to go hungry.
“I told my husband we have to make a difference and do something so we started doing food on Monday and then our Fire Chief said let us help make a difference in Lorenzo.”
Gonzalez and her group of volunteers are escorted by the Lorenzo Fire Department every Monday.
“When they hear the sirens, they know the fire department is coming,” said fire chief, Mark Majors.
Lorenzo ISD provided limited meals when COVID-19 hit and kids were out of school. Now, every Monday for the past 10 weeks, she feeds 300 people.
“We’ll give hamburgers, hot dogs, burritos. These kids are waiting for it every Monday. They’re waiting on the corner. It’s a blessing and we give all of the honor to God because we know we’re making a difference. It takes a village. Mark and I have banded together and my husband is driving the truck.”
Gonzalez says it’s costs 500 dollars every week to feed everyone and the opportunity to be able to do so comes from donations in Lorenzo and Lubbock.
“We have big kids say, 'Here’s two dollars for my lunch’ or big kids with five dollars. Even though they don’t have money, they continue to do it.”
She wants to continue to do the good deed through the summer season and hopes anyone can help contribute where they can.
“We need the help. When you see a kid hungry, it breaks your heart. It really does and that's why we do this. We need the funding.”
If you want to contribute, you can visit their Facebook page, call 806-241-5442, or email JandDbarbeque@yahoo.com
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.