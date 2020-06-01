LP&L lowers electric rate for 2020 summer starting June 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is lowering the power cost recovery factor (PCRF) portion of the electric rate for the summer. This is the sixth overall rate decrease in the past 36 months, resulting in substantial savings for all customers throughout the hottest months of the year when electricity use is at its highest. The PCRF is the amount LP&L pays to purchase or generate power, passed directly through to customers with no mark-up.