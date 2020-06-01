Lubbock Fire Rescue searches lake at Miller Park after unoccupied vehicle pulled from water

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews pulled a car with it’s lights on from the lake at Miller Park early Sunday morning, but police say the driver has not yet been found. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews are now at the playa lake and scanning the water and searching for any evidence relating to the vehicle in the water.
Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, police were called to south Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Avenue for a car in a body of water.
Once there, crews found a white passenger vehicle sinking about 60 feet out into the lake.
KCBD Reporter Melanie Camacho was on scene Sunday and said the Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team could be seen searching around the car.
It is currently unclear if anyone was in the car at the time of the crash.
Police shut down eastbound traffic on the access road between Quaker and Indiana Avenue on Sunday for investigation.
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are also on the scene.
