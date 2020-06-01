Rain for some tonight.

On this first day of June you may have noticed more heat and more moisture on the South Plains. While the afternoon temps have been in the 80s they have been a few degrees above the low to mid 80s of the weekend. When you add more moisture to the mix it feels humid in the area. Today’s warming trend will continue and highs will slowly edge to near 90 degrees tomorrow and then continue to move higher as the week progresses. Some showers in the area this evening but will be very limited in coverage and rainfall amounts. An upper level low will stay to the south of the South Plains and will drift to the east overnight taking the rain chances along with the move of the low. Moisture will remain but rain chances, at best, will be very limited and mainly in the east to southeast region. As you might expect, as the rain chances and clouds slowly decrease the afternoon temperatures will increase and I expect those temps to climb to the mid to upper 90s before the week it out. So, summer-type temperatures will settle into the South Plains. The next chance of rain could be the weekend, but it doesn’t look favorable at this point.
By John Robison| June 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 5:24 PM