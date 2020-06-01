Second person dies after Sunday fire, 1 arrested for arson

Second person dies after Sunday fire, 1 arrested for arson
Source: KCBD Video
By KCBD Staff | June 1, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 8:15 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more person has died as a result of a Sunday morning fire in the River Oaks Apartment complex in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.

Lubbock Fire Rescue now reports two people are dead because of this fire. Both died at the scene. One person has also been arrested for arson.

That person’s identity, along with the deceased, have not been released.

Two other people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated momentarily.

Related Link: 1 killed in Sunday morning fire at River Oaks Villa Apartments

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.