Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares state of disaster after George Floyd protests

In Dallas, where officials defended the use of tear gas at protests for Floyd, Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall said Sunday afternoon that a 7 p.m. curfew will go into effect Sunday and end at 6 a.m. “for the next several days,” The Dallas Morning News reported. Later in the day, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued a local disaster declaration for the next week; it allows the city manager to impose curfews, along with other emergency measures.