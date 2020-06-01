VIDEO: Store owner is asking for the public’s help in car audio store theft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local business owner is asking for the public’s help in regards to a theft that occurred Saturday May 30, at Vernon’s Audio in Lubbock.
A male went into Vernon’s Audio wearing a safety face mask Saturday afternoon.
The male left the store with two pieces of audio equipment totaling $1,600.
Steven Vernon, the owner of Vernon’s Audio, says this is the first time something like this has happened in the 40 years their store has been open.
Vernon’s Audio is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Please contact Vernon’s Audio with any information about the theft at 806-831-4207.
You can also contact the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865.
Vernon’s Audio is located at 3807 34th Street in Lubbock Texas.
vernonsawesomesaudio@yahoo.com
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.