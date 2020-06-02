Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Floyd Mitchell participates in police violence solidarity walk, Trump threatens to send troops in if governors don’t act, 12 new cases of COVID reported in Lubbock County

By Michael Cantu | June 2, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 6:23 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, hundreds of area residents and city leaders took part in a solidarity March in downtown Lubbock.

Police officers in downtown Las Vegas and in St. Louis were shot during overnight protests in those cities.

President Donald Trump says he will send in military troops to stop violent protests across the United States.

The two people killed in a weekend apartment fire have been identified.

  • Ta-Tanisha Harris and Tommy Thornton died while two others were injured after an apartment complex fire at the River Oaks Villa Apartments.
  • Todd Miller has been arrested, related to the case, charged with arson causing bodily injury and death.
  • Read the latest details here: Man arrested for arson, 2 dead in Sunday fire

Lubbock County recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

