Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, hundreds of area residents and city leaders took part in a solidarity March in downtown Lubbock.
- The march took place on Monday night, marking another Lubbock demonstration to take place in response to the death of George Floyd since Saturday.
- Organizers read the names of 74 unarmed black men killed by police in the U.S. since 2012.
- Read that story from KCBD’s Kasie Davis: 100 Black Men of West Texas spearhead Silent Solidarity Walk tonight in Lubbock
Police officers in downtown Las Vegas and in St. Louis were shot during overnight protests in those cities.
- One officer was shot in Las Vegas while at least four were shot in St. Louis.
- The officers in St. Louis have non-life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the condition of the officer in Las Vegas.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: 2 Las Vegas shootings, 1 officer shot amid Floyd protests, Police say 4 officers shot in St. Louis protests
President Donald Trump says he will send in military troops to stop violent protests across the United States.
- The president said he will take that action if local leaders refuse to act.
- He also suggested governors should use the National Guard to dominate the streets.
- Read more here: Tensions rise as Trump threatens military force against protesters
The two people killed in a weekend apartment fire have been identified.
- Ta-Tanisha Harris and Tommy Thornton died while two others were injured after an apartment complex fire at the River Oaks Villa Apartments.
- Todd Miller has been arrested, related to the case, charged with arson causing bodily injury and death.
- Read the latest details here: Man arrested for arson, 2 dead in Sunday fire
Lubbock County recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are currently 175 active cases of the virus identified in the county.
- Currently, 14 people are hospitalized and of those cases nine are in intensive care.
- Get a detailed look at that here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 12 new cases on Monday, total now 704
