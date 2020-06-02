KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kali

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kali, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Kali is a 2-year-old chow chow-shepherd mix who has been with LAS for about three weeks.
She is an energetic soul that loves to run around. But comes off as standoffish at first; after she warms up she has the biggest heart for people.
Kali’s adoption fees for Tuesday, June 2, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
