Lubbock family draws impressive sidewalk art, getting attention from community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock mom and her grown kids doing impressive sidewalk art are capturing the attention of neighbors and beyond, and they say they are happy to do so.
Marietta Decker said she knew she would need to find a hobby when COVID-19 hit because she knew she would probably be stuck inside.
“We ordered chalk and we started drawing around March 23rd . It was the first time really we had ever done it.”
Overnight, she and her kids became sidewalk artists and really good ones too, drawing outside for hours. She says they’ve done around sixty so far and when rain comes in and washes them away, they’ll just start over.
“People on Facebook will message me and say, ‘Hey can you do this?’ or ‘Can you do that?’ Lots of Disney stuff.”
Marietta and Claire say they had never considered themselves artists before and say they get inspiration from TV characters and Texas sports teams.
Marietta says in order to get the vibrant colors and make the characters so on-point, she uses soft pastels. She says it’s a therapeutic activity for her and she’s glad to put smiles on people’s faces who come by too.
"People started coming by and talking to us all of the time and telling us how much they enjoyed it."
“It gives us more things to do,” said Ainsley, a child in the neighborhood.
Rebel Beckham, who goes by often to see the different drawings has even gotten inspiration from looking at Marietta and the Decker family working.
"And so I got chalk and I was like, ‘I guess I’m going to start.’ So I started in front of the bushes and I was like ‘I’m going to do what she does’, which is look on my phone to see what there is to find, and I drew several different kinds of pictures,” said Beckham.
Marietta says she hopes people can pick up new hobbies just like she did.
“Just try it, just try it. Just get out there and do it. Find an affinity for anything. If you can draw, whatever it is. Get outside and go do something.”
The sidewalk art can be seen at 3309 77th Street.
