Lubbock man indicted, charged with murder after April shooting
41-year-old Jason Mercado (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
June 2, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 5:22 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grand jury has indicted a Lubbock man, charged with one count of murder related to the April shooting death of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Kayla Quintero.

According to reports, Lubbock Police responded to a shooting near 79th Street and Interstate 27 on April 11, 2020.

Police say there was a domestic dispute between 41-year-old Jason Mercado and Kayla Quintero. When EMS arrived, they found Quintero unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mercado is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

