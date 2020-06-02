Lubbock man indicted, charged with murder after April shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grand jury has indicted a Lubbock man, charged with one count of murder related to the April shooting death of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Kayla Quintero.
PREVIOUS STORY: 1 person killed, 1 in custody after South Lubbock shooting
According to reports, Lubbock Police responded to a shooting near 79th Street and Interstate 27 on April 11, 2020.
Police say there was a domestic dispute between 41-year-old Jason Mercado and Kayla Quintero. When EMS arrived, they found Quintero unresponsive.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mercado is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
