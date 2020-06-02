Snyder Volunteer Fire Department responding to explosion around gas plant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department responded to an explosion around the gas plant outside Snyder
According to the Fire Department’s social media page, crews shut down several roads near the Kinder Morgan Gas Plant around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The City of Snyder Office of Emergency Management announced a precautionary measure and asked anyone within a mile radius of the Plant to temporarily evacuate the area.
By 9:30 p.m., the all clear was given by the City.
An update from the Office of Emergency Management says a flare “burped" sending liquid to the flare, adding that other safety systems functioned as expected, shutting the plant down.
The City says employees are working to bring the plant back on line now, and they have been informed that everything is under control.
