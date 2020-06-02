South Plains College Culinary Program talks about impact of COVID-19; offer class to laid off, furloughed employees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College started the culinary arts program four years ago. The coronavirus pandemic impacted the classes, shifting the learning online. And now the school is offering classes to those who were laid off due to COVID-19.
Classes have been open to students in the class for the last two years. This year they celebrated a new achievement.
“This May was our first graduating class,” said Natalie Osuna, Culinary Arts Director, South Plains College.
The coronavirus pandemic changed the way the classes met.
“We had to totally revamp the curriculum. We went from hands-on culinary activity to filming demonstrations and giving resources to students remotely,” said Osuna.
Osuna said the students handled the transition well.
“Luckily for us, we saw great communication, great focus. And that's what we teach here,” said Osuna, “We teach organization skills, work ethic, and focus. That is one of our main goals. And so, coming from the lab, learning those aspects of the culinary profession that transitioned with our remote classes.”
SPC said they’re offering classes to those who have been furloughed or laid off, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“If you have been a current, new, furloughed or laid off employee of the hospitality, and restaurant industry, we are prepared to offer grants, federal aid, and scholarships to those individuals,” said Osuna. Students in the classes would get industry certifications through serve safe managers resources.
“That is something that we want to offer the Lubbock community and surrounding communities because we want to make sure that Lubbock does not lose quality employees,” said Osuna.
SPC is taking applications for those classes right now and their goal is to have a class starting in July. Click here for more information.
