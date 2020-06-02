Storms could return to the region this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The ‘weather news’ of the day is the first Tropical Storm of the season in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm Cristobal is expected to slowly move to the north and could threaten the coastal areas of southeast Texas and Louisiana by early next week.
Here on the South Plains a few showers have developed in the east and northeast but are limited and will not last long.
Wednesday will bring a potential for a few storms across the region with a chance of isolated storms with gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain and lightning.
Another chance for a few storms will continue on Thursday afternoon, but they will be few and far between for coverage.
The most noticeable event for our region will be increasing afternoon high temperatures as they climb from the low 90s tomorrow to the upper 90s late in the week. It’s likely that 90s will dominate the area through Sunday.
At least the night time lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s allow for pleasant mornings over the South Plains.
