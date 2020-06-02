TAG: Three Gang Members Arrested after Vehicle Pursuit

TAG Investigators were conducting an active gang investigation in the area of 3600 University when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle (Abraham Akendeu) failed to stop, and began to actively evade TAG Investigators. The vehicle pursuit continued for approximately 18 minutes primarily in the area of 50th Street to 66th Street, and Avenue Q to Avenue W. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Avenue P and 61st Street after impact between the suspect vehicle and a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Tahoe occurred. All three of the gang members were successfully taken in to custody and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.