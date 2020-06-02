10th Peace on the East Community Walk tonight at 7 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 10th Peace on the East Community Walk has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
The walk will start at the Executive Cutz parking lot, which is east of United Supermarket on Parkway Dr.
The organizer, AJ McCleod, posted on social media that everyone who cares about stopping the violence in the community is encouraged to attend.
“I invite everyone, no matter your race or side of town you live on, to join us as we walk peacefully through our East Lubbock neighborhood with our signs that will stand up against gun violence and the injustice of police brutality in our nation,” he said on social media. “We will not be destroying our neighborhood so if that’s what you want please stay home.”
The walk has been organized to claim peace and unity in our community, and to take the streets back in East Lubbock and make them safe.
McCleod is urging those who are attending to wear any t-shirts of students and young men and women who have lost their lives in our communities.
“We invite you to wear your shirts, bring your signs and show togetherness in this week’s walk as we mourn George Floyd and express the change needed in our Nation!”
