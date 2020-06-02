Warm and humid Tuesday, Low rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Low clouds start the day off, but skies become mostly sunny during the day.
Highs warm into the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.
Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
Isolated showers and storms may develop, but most areas remain dry.
Fair skies continue tonight with lows in the middle 60’s.
A few showers and storms are possible again Wednesday with highs in the lower 90’s.
Highs could approach 100 degrees later this week and this weekend.
