Watch Live: Police Chief places officer on administrative leave after social media posts about local protests

“If we are going to talk the talk, we have to walk the walk. His actions, his words were disparaging. They were rude and do not represent the majority of the men and women of this police department. To refer to our people who live on the east side of Lubbock or anywhere in the City of Lubbock as trash or rabble, to be disparaging in any way, is not appropriate. It’s not how we treat people and not how we train. And I want everyone to understand I will not idly stand by and allow that to happen.”