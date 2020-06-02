Watch Live: Police Chief places officer on administrative leave after social media posts about local protests

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department hosted a news conference at 2 p.m. today to discuss actions being taken by the department regarding Facebook posts made by an LPD officer.
During the news conference, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell says after he saw the social media post calling East Lubbock residents ‘trash’ and ‘rabble,’ the officer was placed on administrative leave.
The comment stated: “These protests start as peaceful and lawful. They they get overrun by trash trying to start crap. Happened Sunday night here in Lubbock. The first 2 hours were just fine. Then the east side rabble showed up yelling “f):&:! The police” and ran the good protestors [sic] out. They started trying to illicit a response from us. This is what’s happening across the country. Those are the facts.”
The officer who posted the comment is a 15-year veteran of the Lubbock Police Department. The police chief did not name the officer.
Chief Mitchell says the social media post affects the police department and the public and “dulls the goodness that occurred last night in regards to our Solidarity March. Last night was truly heart moving. We are together and we are speaking with one voice." Four hundred to 500 people marched from the police department to city hall last night in the Silent Solidarity Walk.
Chief Mitchell says "the support, the joy and the family that was felt by everyone last night, I still have chills about it. Fast forward 12-14 hours. We were notified just after 11 a.m. that an officer made a post regarding the protest at 19th and University this past weekend. The officer refereed to members of our public as trash and rabble."
Chief Mitchell was notified just before noon today about the post. Once he read it, he sat down face to face with the officer and the officer was placed on administrative leave. An internal affairs investigation has been initiated.
“If we are going to talk the talk, we have to walk the walk. His actions, his words were disparaging. They were rude and do not represent the majority of the men and women of this police department. To refer to our people who live on the east side of Lubbock or anywhere in the City of Lubbock as trash or rabble, to be disparaging in any way, is not appropriate. It’s not how we treat people and not how we train. And I want everyone to understand I will not idly stand by and allow that to happen.”
