Buffalo Springs Lake holding Fireworks Show on Friday, July 3

Buffalo Springs Lake will be holding their Annual Fireworks Show on Friday, July 3rd. More information regarding pre-purchasing tickets and timing of events will be announced shortly. RV Camping is completely sold out in every campground.
Tent/Primitive Camping: The Buffalo Springs Lake Board of Directors will be discussing bringing back tent camping at their next Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 at 9 a.m. Last month, there were still state government restrictions regarding tent/primitive camping. Expect a post to be made regarding developments after this meeting.
Pre-Purchasing Tickets: A definitive start date for the sale of wristbands will be released shortly. WRISTBANDS WILL ONLY BE SOLD (IN-PERSON) IN THE OFFICE MONDAY-FRIDAY 8AM-5PM. You WILL NOT be able to purchase wristbands through the gates at any time, especially on the weekends.
RV Reservations: Stay tuned for an exciting update to our reservation system allowing for ONLINE reservations and purchase. This system will be up and running in a few weeks. We never expected the demand to be so high so thank you for bearing with us as we have increased our staff to meet the demand while we roll out this new update.