Central Lubbock chase, crash involving Sheriff’s Office; two arrested, unknown injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chase involving the Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office ended with a crash and two arrests, with one subject still on the run.
Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say the crash occurred near 21st Street and Joliet Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday evening.
Lubbock Police responded to the crash that involved an LSO deputy, where one woman was arrested. One man was later arrested after a brief foot chase.
As of 10 p.m., one subject was still on the run from authorities. No injuries have been confirmed at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
