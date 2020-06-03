Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lubbock officer on leave after social media comment, gun-wielding protester charged, Biden closer to Democratic nomination

By Michael Cantu | June 3, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, an internal affairs investigation has started after a Lubbock police officer’s post on social media.

A man who took a rifle to a Saturday protests in Lubbock is now charged with making interstate threats.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were added to Lubbock’s case count.

Democratic president hopeful Joe Biden is now 70 delegates away from officially becoming his party’s nominee.

  • His delegate county increased after primaries in seven states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday.
  • In Iowa, nine-term Republican Congressman Steve King lost his primary race to Randy Feenstra, who is backed by many Iowa Republicans.
  • Take a look at that story from The Associated Press here: Biden moves closer to formally winning Democratic nomination

