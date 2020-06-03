Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, an internal affairs investigation has started after a Lubbock police officer’s post on social media.
- Police say the officer called Lubbock protesters “trash” and “rabble.”
- The officer is now on administrative leave.
A man who took a rifle to a Saturday protests in Lubbock is now charged with making interstate threats.
- Police say 25-year-old Emmanuel Quinones said he wanted to protect protesters from “MAGA instigators,” who he planned to shoot on sight.
- If tried and convicted, he could face up to 5 years in federal prison.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were added to Lubbock’s case count.
- There are currently 165 active cases and 14 people remain hospitalized.
- The death toll sits at 50 people in Lubbock County.
Democratic president hopeful Joe Biden is now 70 delegates away from officially becoming his party’s nominee.
- His delegate county increased after primaries in seven states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday.
- In Iowa, nine-term Republican Congressman Steve King lost his primary race to Randy Feenstra, who is backed by many Iowa Republicans.
