A few afternoon and evening storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday along an outflow boundary that has stalled across the region.
If storms can develop, they could produce locally gusty winds and small hail. Storms will move to the southeast if they develop later today and tonight.
Between the storms, we can expect mostly sunny skies and warm daytime highs in the lower 90’s.
Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that pop up.
Rain chances diminish after sunset with the loss of daytime heating.
After midnight, skies become clear with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.
A few storms return Thursday afternoon with hot daytime highs in the middle 90’s.
