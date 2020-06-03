Governor clears Joyland to open Friday, arcades to open June 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued executive orders Wednesday, June 3, 2020, allowing Joyland to open with some restrictions starting Friday, June 5, 2020.
Amusement parks contained in counties with less than 1,000 cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 may operate up to 50% of the normal operating limits as determined by the amusement park operator. Effective June 19, 2020, all amusement parks may operate up to 50% of the normal operating limits as determined by the amusement park operator.
The order also permits Six Flags Over Texas to open with restrictions on June 19, 2020.
Local businessman and former Lubbock Mayor Marc McDougal is a member of the governor’s Strike Force to open Texas. He describes today’s decision as “the best news for Texas since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.”
Other amusement centers in Lubbock like Adventure Park, Main Event, Altitude, Mr. Gattis, 50th Street Caboose arcade and Chuck E. Cheese will be allowed to open with restrictions effective June 10, 2020. Video game facilities may operate up to 50% of their total listed occupancy. Video game facilities must ensure at least 6 feet social distancing between operating machines
Also mentioned in the order - restaurants can expand from 50 to 75 percent capacity beginning June 12 and customers can now sit in groups of up to 10 people. Tables not six feet apart are required to be separated by a barrier of some sort. Restaurants may continue to provide to-go or delivery services.
Bars or similar establishments may operate for in-person service up to 50% of the total listed occupancy inside the bar or similar establishment if only those customers who are seated are served. There is no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar or similar establishment. Bar or similar establishment employees are not counted towards the occupancy limitation. For these purposes, bars or similar establishments are establishments with a permit from TABC that are not otherwise considered restaurants.
A wedding reception held in a restaurant should follow the restaurant protocols. Wedding reception services held at other indoor locations are limited to 50% of the facility’s total listed occupancy. Wedding receptions held outside are strongly recommended and are not subject to an occupancy limit. Employees and contractors of the wedding reception venue are not counted towards the 50% occupancy limitation
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is looking through the order for information on Quinceañeras or wedding receptions. We will update this story as soon as that information is clarified.
Bowling alleys and similar interactive amusement facilities, bingo halls, simulcasting, and skating rinks may operate up to 50% of their total listed occupancy. Bowling alleys and similar interactive amusement facilities must ensure at least 6 feet social distancing between operating bowling lanes or other interactive games (as appropriate), bingo halls must ensure at least 6 feet social distancing between customers playing bingo, and facilities which are simulcasting must ensure their patrons are engaging in at least 6 feet social distancing.
Outdoor events, such as July 4 celebrations and other large outdoor gatherings with estimated attendance of 500 or more, are permissible to hold in Texas. The county judge or the mayor, as appropriate, in coordination with the local public health authority, may decide if a particular outdoor event should be modified or the occupancy further limited based on the facts and circumstances of the event and COVID-19 in the particular jurisdiction.
Effective June 10, 2020, fine arts performance halls may operate in Texas. Fine arts performance halls may operate indoors up to 50% of the total listed occupancy; there is no occupancy limit on fine arts performance halls operating outdoors, however, 6 feet distancing between groups is needed and groups cannot exceed 10 persons. The performance hall’s employees and contractors are not counted towards the 50% occupancy limitation.
