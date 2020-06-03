Joyland owner thrilled about reopening, planned for June 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amusement parks in counties with less than a thousand cases will be allowed to open up at 50 percent occupancy on Wednesday, including Joyland in Lubbock. The owner, David Dean, says he has a lot of work to do so he will open next Friday, June 12.
Dean was thrilled to hear the details of Gov. Abbott’s newest executive order: “Today, it made us feel so good. It’s been an extremely tough time for us.”
Dean has a big checklist to go down before he can open up operations, and now he has another checklist of strict procedures from the Governor, including a lot of cleaning procedures to follow.
“Between each ride, we’ll be disinfecting and using hand sanitizer solution to make sure there’s no COVID-19 germs on there.”
The cleaning will go beyond the rides and into the food concession area.
“The use of gloves and masks…all of those…we’ll be following the CDC guidelines for all of that.”
He’s confident they’ll do a good job and for now, he’s just thankful to be able to open up, hire people and train them. He’s also thankful for people pushing for amusement parks to open.
“Senator Charles Perry, Mike Tooney in the Governor’s office- those are the people that worked hard to get us open. That's the most heartwarming part. People love Joyland and they sent so many letters to the City Council and the Governor and said that we need to get open!”
He’s looking forward to seeing family and friends having a good time again and making life-long memories.
“We’re a small business. So it’s just me and my wife that basically operate Joyland. We were running out of steam. We were running out of financials.”
Counties with more than a thousand cases of COVID-19 will be allowed to open on June 19.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.