KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jan is a 3-year-old beagle mix who has been with LAS for about three weeks.
She is a laid-back dog who would love a family to snuggle on the couch with. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Jan’s adoption fees for Wednesday, June 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
