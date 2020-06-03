Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts to reopen Saturday, June 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts has announced they will be reopening this Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a release from LHUCA, next week the center will be open from Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LHUCA says they will offer hand sanitizer in the galleries and “regularly clean the high-touch points.” They are encouraging visitors to wear masks.
At this time, visitors must reserve a time to visit. Registration is free to the public.
You can find information on reserving a visit by following the link here.
For questions or to schedule a visit by phone, please call 806-762-8606.
