Lubbock Health Department forms new partnership to help citizens with non-medical needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Heath Department, in cooperation with Signify Health, has formed a new partnership to help put residents in contact with other community organizations so they can get the help they need, help that goes beyond their immediate medical needs.
It’s called LBK Community, described as “a coordinated care network to address non-medical health needs in our community.”
Signify Community, worked closely with the Health Department to bring together an initial group of 10 social service agencies onto LBK Community network, with many more planned in the coming months.
“Healthcare and social service providers will be able to quickly and effectively collaborate around the needs of individuals, connecting them to community programs that address the many social determinants of health, such as childcare, financial stability, youth engagement, and access to healthy food and transportation.”
“To improve people’s lives, not only do we need to prove that residents received services, but we need to demonstrate those services had a positive impact on their health and well-being,” said Jamo Rubin, M.D., President of Signify Community. “We’re honored to help the Lubbock community work together more effectively to create lasting and sustainable change.”
Agencies interested in joining LBK Community at no cost should contact the Health Department by emailing publichealth@mylubbock.us
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.