Lubbock shooter Kayla Riewe sets sights on Junior Olympics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kayla Riewe has been around guns since she was a little girl. She said she shot her first real gun in the second grade on a camping trip with her father and her grandpa.
“I’ve been raised around guns and everything so I always felt comfortable with them in the house," Riewe said. "I’ve enjoyed shooting since I was little with a BB gun and then when I got to shoot a real gun, just a 22, I thought that was so much fun and cool. So I was like, I’ll stick with it and it’s led me to places I never knew could happen.”
Riewe would later join 4H, where her passion for the sport became even stronger. Although it made her feel weird, she embraced what made her different from her classmates.
She said, "It’s different. You go to volleyball and everyone knows what volleyball is. But I say I have shooting practice, and the boys are like, oh you play basketball? I’m like not that shooting practice. I shoot rifles, not basketballs.”
She shoots two rifles in competitions, an air rifle and a smallbore rifle (.22). During the competitions she shoots in three different positions, prone (laying on your stomach), kneeling, and standing. Riewe even has a special shooting suit that helps with her positioning.
“We wear these really big boots and they’re completely flat. There’s no sole in them,” she said. “They kind of hurt your feet at first, but I’ve gotten use to it. It keeps your ankle stable and it keeps you from wobbling and sliding. And then the pants, there’s a zipper on the back of them and it allows you to bend your knees in kneeling and for prone. But you zip them all the way up for standing to keep your legs stable. And then it comes up high on your waist to keep your hips and everything in balance.”
Riewe practices precision shooting every day, and has had the opportunity to visit the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, where she’s got to learn from some of the top competitors in the sport, including Olympian, Lucas Kozeniesky.
After competing for about a year, Riewe has already joined the Texas Hill Country team and even qualified for two events in the Junior Olympics.
She said, “I was really excited for it, cause that’s on the national level and I felt really honored to be recognized for that.”
But her dreams with the sport, already stretch farther than the Junior Olympics.
“I want to shoot at TCU, they have one of the top rifle programs in the country,” Riewe said. "They won the NCAA championship last year...And then maybe if I can maybe go to the Olympics or something, but I don’t know we’ll see.”
Currently she’s waiting for the Junior Olympics to be rescheduled, after they were postponed due to COVID-19.
