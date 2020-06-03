More Heat and Storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Summer heat has arrived with highs from the upper 90s in New Mexico to the mid 90s over some of the South Plains. As you might guess, more heat on the way between Thursday through Sunday.
For Lubbock and all of the region I expect the afternoon highs to be about 2 degrees hotter tomorrow than today. Unfortunately, those hot temps will likely stay closer to the century mark through at least Friday before dropping slightly over the weekend.
At least there could be some relief with scattered showers and storms once again on Thursday. The coverage will be limited but additional clouds and some rain will help to cool a few areas tomorrow.
As for the storm strength, a few may produce winds over 50 mph with some hail and moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday. However, the majority of activity will be light to moderate showers and not much measureable rainfall.
Rain chances will be limited, if any, from Friday through the weekend for most of west Texas.
Now if you’re headed west, storms will be possible in New Mexico in the mountain areas.
Looking ahead to next week Tropical Storm Cristobal will have to be watched since it could be a threat to any of the region from Texas east into Louisiana.
