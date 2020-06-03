Pay It Forward: Salvation Army Employee gives back to others, community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this Week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union visits The Salvation Army in Lubbock to surprise a worker who gives back in more than one way.
Tammy Garcia works at The Salvation Army and was nominated by Evangelina Montez. Montez said she’s known Garcia for more than 25 years and Garcia has a servant’s heart.
“She serves in her job. She serves her family, extended family, church, family, everybody, this community," Montez said. “I know there are hundreds of people that can say that. They have been helped by Tammy in some way.”
Even though Garcia has faced her own hardships, she continues to help others.
Vicki Love, President, and CEO of WesTex Federal Credit Union, said in the nomination form, Montez mentioned Garcia had a son that passed away.
Love asked Garcia about her volunteer work that helps patients that have cancer and their families.
“What we do is, my husband and I- we decided just to turn our pain into purpose and, and give back to the cancer community there at the Hope Lodge for the Cancer Society,” Garcia said.
Garcia said, before the COVID-19 pandemic, they would prepare home-cooked meals for 25- 40 patients and their caregivers because they once stood in their shoes.
“When we were getting chemo treatment in San Antonio, they didn't have a Hope Lodge there,” said Garcia. “We understood it was difficult for those that come in from out of town to seek treatment here.”
“Even in the midst of her own trials, when someone would normally retreat and in need others to help, even those times in her life when she lost her son, she was still out there giving to others,” Montez said. “You know, I think that makes her amazing in my eyes.”
Love explains why they chose Tammy for this week’s Pay It Forward.
“When we received the nomination, it’s like- you truly live, what it means to be community connected, and to give back to your community in many, many ways. And so, we appreciate you so much and we’re paying it forward to you today,” Love said.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
