Plainview Chamber of Commerce says Fireworks Celebration still on with changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Chamber of Commerce says their annual Fireworks Celebration will continue, with some changes.
According to a release from the Plainview Chamber, the fireworks will begin at dark, usually around 9:30 p.m., on Friday July 3, around Running Water Draw Park (Kidsville). The celebration will be fireworks only and no food trucks or live music will be at the park before the firework celebration.
“We are grateful to be able to have a firework celebration and with several cancellations in the area, we are able to have the celebration on the 3rd,” says Tonya Keesee, Chamber Executive Director. “However, due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be some changes.”
The release states no food trucks or live music will be at the park before the firework celebration, and no participants are allowed in the park. Cars must be parked around the perimeter of the park.
According to the Plainview Chamber, participants are encouraged to stay in or near their cars, not to congregate in large gatherings, practice social distancing and to stay home if they are not feeling well.
“The firework celebration is a community event and we encourage the community to join us while adhering to the safety measures put in place” says Keesee. “With everyone following these guidelines, we can have a fun and safe firework celebration.”
Donations are currently being accepted and can be mailed or dropped off to the Chamber at 1906 W. 5th Street.
For more information, call 296-7431 or email manager@plainviewtexaschamber.com.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.