Sudan’s Mariah Steinbock soars to New Heights

SUDAN, Texas (KCBD) - Growing up in the small town of Sudan, Mariah Steinbock excelled in sports, winning a State Championship on the girls basketball team in 2009.
She also won State Titles in pole vault as a Sophomore and Senior.
She says all those experiences in high school prepared her for life.
“Just being around teachers and coaches and mentors that pretty much molded me and my teammates. Sudan is a good small-knit community. I’m very fortunate and humbled to graduate from there.”
So where is she now? Flying black hawk helicopters in the U.S. Army!
“Helicopters to new are more challenging aerodynamically, I’m all about a challenge and bettering yourself.”
She been at Fort Rucker in Alabama, but will be heading to Fort Hood.
Also, just because you come from a small town, dream big!
