Texans could receive up to a year of unemployment benefits under second extension of aid

The first week Texans could start receiving these newest extended benefits is the week ending July 4, which is 13 weeks after the PEUC extension took effect in the state. People must first exhaust the standard 26 weeks, plus the additional 13 weeks under PEUC, before receiving the additional 13 weeks of extended benefits, said Cisco Gamez, spokesperson for the commission. Self-employed workers and gig employees — who newly became eligible for unemployment because of the federal coronavirus relief bill — can also receive extended benefits, Gamez said.