WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock hosts June 3 virtual COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual news conference on Wednesday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest information on COVID-19 in the community.
Topics to be covered during the news conference include the latest information from the Health Department, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 706: 165 active, 491 listed as recovered and 50 deaths.
KCBD will stream the news conference live on the web and KCBD app.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.