Cornyn: City of Lubbock to Receive $1.4M in Coronavirus Recovery Grant to Help Vulnerable Populations

These ESG-CV funds are to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance. The funds will also support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. The allocation of $2.96 billion uses a formula targeted toward communities with high fractions of homeless – both sheltered and unsheltered – and those at the most risk for homelessness. It also takes into account economic and housing market conditions by making a modest adjustment for jurisdictions with very high market rents. One of the most at-risk groups for transmission of coronavirus are homeless individuals.