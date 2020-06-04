Crash stalls traffic near Marsha Sharp Fwy, West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover near the West Loop 289 intersection has caused police to divert traffic early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp over West Loop 289.
Lubbock Police, EMS, and Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene.
The status of the people involved in unknown at this time.
All eastbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at the West Loop exit.
KCBD is on the scene and will provide updates as we receive additional information.
