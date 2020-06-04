Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Phase III of his Texas re-opening plan.
- Almost all businesses will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, including gyms and bars.
- Amusement parks can also re-open and restaurants can increase to 75 percent capacity next week.
- Owners of Joyland are happy about being able to open up. KCBD’s Melanie Camacho spoke to them: Joyland owner thrilled about reopening, planned for June 12
Twenty-eight-year-old Victor Quintanilla Jr. is behind bars after a chase that ended in a crash.
- That took place Wednesday night in Central Lubbock.
- Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured but have since been released from the hospital.
- One other suspect is still on the run.
- Read more here: 1 arrested, 2 deputies injured after police chase
One new case of COVIC-19 was reported in Lubbock County.
- There are currently 163 active cases of the 707 total reported cases in the county.
- The hospitalization rate has dropped to 12 patients.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 1 new case on Wednesday, total now 707
The first of three memorials for George Floyd will take place today in Minneapolis.
- He will be remembered during a service at North Central University.
- Another service will take place Saturday in North Carolina, followed by another on Monday in Houston, Floyd’s hometown.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press on Floy’d death here: Prosecutors charge 3 more officers in Floyd’s death; curfews credited for calmer protests
