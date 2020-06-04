Frenship High School teacher named Texas PTA Secondary Teacher of the Year

Provided by Frenship ISD
Frenship ISD Teacher Dana Vinson has been selected as the Texas PTA Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Vinson has been with Frenship High School for three years and teaches Auto Basics, Automotive Technology 1, and Automotive Technology 2. This is a three year program where Frenship students have the opportunity to test and earn an Automotive Service Excellence Entry Level certification and EPA Section 609 certification.
Vinson is also a SkillsUSA Advisor and was just named the 2019-2020 District 3 Advisor of the Year. Over the last several years, his SkillsUSA auto tech students have been very successful in the competitions and have won district and state recognitions.
Prior to Frenship, he worked in the automotive industry for 23 years at Ford Motor Company and Peterbilt. Frenship is his first job in public education.
In addition to teaching the classes and serving as a SkillsUSA advisor, he also actively helps his students with planning their futures after high school. He tries to help them put plans together and has worked with several local dealerships to find career opportunities for the students.
"I love what I do, I love my students, and I love the people I work with," he said. "What I love most about my job are the bonds that are created with my students. We create trust, friendship, and comradery," Vinson said.
"I want to be the teacher that 25 years down the road, one of my former students says to his kid, ‘Let me tell you about a teacher I had that didn't give up on me'."
“When I found out I had been nominated for Texas PTA Secondary Teach of the Year, I thought… I got this email on accident. But, as I read it, I realized someone had put as much faith in me as I put into my students, and that was very humbling. I am forever grateful to that person for seeing what I was accomplishing.”