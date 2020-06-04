Habitat building fences and unity in the East Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat will be building a fence for a Habitat house on Saturday, June 6th.
The construction will take place from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the 3300 block of East Dartmouth. The Habitat house is located at their Talkington Addition construction site at 404 N. Guava.
This will be an exciting project and some special guests will be in attendance. Lubbock Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell, will be coming himself at 9:30 a.m. Mitchell was appointed as the Lubbock Police Chief in November of 2019.
He and other officers will be joining Reggie Dial, the President of 100 Black Men of West Texas to assist with building the fence. Lubbock Habitat is very grateful that these two men will be helping out. In addition, volunteers from ONE LBK, My Brother’s Keeper, and other community members will be participating in this build.
The owner of this home, Charlotte Ellis, is a single mother with six children and she has been working hard for several months doing construction on her own house. Therefore, Charlotte is very excited because this is one of the final steps in completing the building of her home.
Lubbock Habitat hopes to get her home finished by the end of this month. Once her home is officially complete, Charlotte will pay her affordable no interest mortgage and achieve her dream of home ownership.
Lubbock Habitat Executive Director, Christy Reeves, says, “Hopefully this effort will promote unity between the Lubbock Police Department and the community, and be a positive and uplifting experience for everyone involved.” Lubbock Habitat is also extremely thankful for South Plains Church of Christ as well as a local foundation for funding construction on this home.
Lubbock Habitat wants to emphasize how they will be putting safety first. Reeves says, “Everyone participating in this project will be taking all safety precautions.”
With support from the community, Lubbock Habitat hopes to build up to 80 homes in the East Lubbock community over the next several years in addition to starting a repair program and working on neighborhood revitalization in the area
