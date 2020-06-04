KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hoss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hoss, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Hoss is a 2-year-old great Dane mix who arrived at the shelter two weeks ago.
He loves to chase tennis balls and go on walks; sometimes even showing off a prance in his step. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Hoss’ adoption fees for Thursday, June 4, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
