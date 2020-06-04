LPD statement on officer’s use of force in recent video

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is aware of an abbreviated video clip depicting an officer’s use of force while bringing an individual into custody at the intersection of 50th Street and West Loop 289 on the evening of June 3. The officer’s command staff was immediately made aware of the incident, and the initial steps of reviewing the use of force began, per policy. The department has completed the initial review of the officer’s report and body-worn camera associated with the incident and is in the process of redacting the arrestee’s identifying information, per our legal requirements, prior to its release. We expect this process to be completed on June 5, at which time materials will be made public.