LP&L reports multiple outages, affecting thousands of customers Thursday night

LP&L reports multiple outages, affecting thousands of customers Thursday night
LP&L outage map as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: LP&L Graphic)
By KCBD Staff | June 4, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 11:02 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is reporting multiple outages affecting more than 16,000 customers Thursday night, including us here at KCBD.

We just got power back at the station as of 11 p.m. LP&L and SPEC are working to restore service across town and across the South Plains.

You can see the most recent outage map here for LP&L: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu

Most recent outages for SPEC here: https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Strong storms are passing through the city with high winds and lightening. The storm is causing damage to electrical...

Posted by Lubbock Power & Light on Thursday, June 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.