LP&L reports multiple outages, affecting thousands of customers Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is reporting multiple outages affecting more than 16,000 customers Thursday night, including us here at KCBD.
We just got power back at the station as of 11 p.m. LP&L and SPEC are working to restore service across town and across the South Plains.
You can see the most recent outage map here for LP&L: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu
Most recent outages for SPEC here: https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
