Lubbock ISD plans modest cuts ahead of budget deadlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The COVID-19 CARES Act has created a windfall of relief funds for school districts across the state, but officials with the the Lubbock Independent School District say they do not know how much of that money they will see.
Federal relief money meant to offset unexpected COVID-19 expenses, combined with some strategic budget cuts, could create an additional $9 million for the district in the 2020-2021 school year.
One local group says excess funds should be used for teacher raises across the board. However, LISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo said she believes it’s too early to tell how much money the district will get from the state and where it could be used.
“It looks like we’re getting this windfall of money from the CARES Act, but the state is actually using that to make us pull from their share they give us," Rollo said.
Even with a possible but uncertain windfall, the district is preparing a modest budget with a practical approach that includes some expense cuts. That would mean not filling some open positions or re-purposing others.
“We also feel like there is money there that could be used to support raises for teachers,” Lauren Smith, president of the Lubbock Educators Association, said.
By the association’s estimates, the possible $9 million could go towards a two percent raise across the board, but Rollo said it is too early in the budgeting process to plan for that.
“A lot of teachers have had to deal with going from two incomes to one... a lot of teachers had to try to find two or three jobs just to continue on,” Smith said.
Although pressured to help, new money from COVID relief has delayed budget decisions and put pressure on the state-mandated deadline.
Roll said the last thing the district would want to do is promise raises that will not be there.
The LISD Board of Trustees will propose the upcoming budget during its next meeting on June 18. If state funding looks favorable by then, the board will consider a one-time bonus for all teachers and staff.
“We just feel like we’ve got to be very conservative right now," Rollo said, "based on what we are hearing and what we don’t know right now.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.