Lubbock ISD prepares for first-ever outdoor graduation ceremonies at Plains Capital Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday Lubbock ISD will embark on a new journey along with its 1,608 students who will graduate outdoors due to COVID-19.
“To my knowledge, and I’ve been with the district for 32 years, we’ve never done it outside like this,” Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo said. “It’s not that we haven’t talked about trying. So, now that we’re forced to try it, it may be something that we look at doing moving forward. Yes, this will be our first outdoor graduation at our football stadium.”
Five graduation ceremonies are planned for three days at Plains Capital Park. The first ceremony will be for the Talkington School for Young Women Leaders on Thursday. Dr. Rollo tells KCBD it was important for the district to hold an in-person ceremony and not virtually.
“It was just really important to not only myself and Lubbock ISD, but to some surrounding superintendents as well,” Dr. Rollo said. “Three of us are members of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force. Together, collaboratively, we put together an outdoor graduation proposal that went through that committee and then went to the State. Shortly thereafter, the Governor came out and blessed these outdoor graduations meeting certain requirements. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to do so and honor our students.”
The ceremonies are expected to be very similar to what would normally be held at the United Supermarkets Arena. However, guests should have invitations and expect to go through health screenings and distance from one another.
“We really need cooperation, and following those [guidelines] so that we can make this ceremony very special, but also very safe for both the graduates but also for the guests who are with us,” Dr. Rollo said. “That is why we’re limiting the number of guests each student may bring and we’re having seating arrangements that will keep groups of people separated.”
Those guests and students should have received the guidelines and instructions on how the ceremonies will be conducted. No rehearsals are allowed, just as they didn’t expect to graduate in this way. “Living in interesting times,” will be the message to the graduates this weekend.
“This group of graduates were born around the time of September 11th,” Rollo said. “So, they are experiencing two of our century’s most prominent events that have drastically impacted our lives. The resiliency that this group of students will have will carry them in the future to do some great things.”
Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD will also host outdoor graduations on Friday at their football fields.
