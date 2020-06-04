LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry 10:00 PM.
There will be scattered thunderstorms developing in northeast New Mexico and the panhandle area and moving southeast. Some of the storms may produce hail up to 2 inches in diameter and winds from 60-70 mph.
Both Lubbock and Plainview are included in the watch with the greatest threat of severe weather likely in the north and northeast areas of the region, along with the panhandle area.
In addition to isolated severe storms, scattered showers and heavy storms will be possible with hail under 1 inch in size and winds of 40-55 mph.
Stay tuned to KCBD, online at KCBD.com, Facebook and the First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.